The Dallas Independent School District canceled classes Monday at several of its campuses after the buildings sustained "extensive damage" in severe thunderstorms that blew through North Texas Sunday night.

The DISD canceled classes at Burnet, Cigarroa, Pershing and Walnut Hill elementary schools, Cary Middle School and Thomas Jefferson High School.

Elsewhere in North Texas, Midlothian ISD canceled school at all of its campuses for Monday, citing a widespread power outage.

