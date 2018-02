A school bus was involved in a crash in Collin County Friday afternoon, police said. (Published Friday, Feb. 16, 2018)

The crash happened at about 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 982 and Primrose Path in Princeton.



Officers said an SUV rear-ended the bus. No students were injured. Another bus was dispatched to pick up the children and take them home.



The driver of the SUV was rushed to a hospital. The driver was not wearing a seat belt, police. The driver's condition is unknown.