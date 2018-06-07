A Bland Independent School District bus with 14 students on board was involved in a crash with an 18-wheeler Thursday afternoon. It happened in the 5800 block of U.S. Highway 380, near the Collin County line. (Published 2 hours ago)

An 18-wheeler slammed into the back of a parked school bus in Hunt County Thursday afternoon, officials said.



It happened at about 12:50 p.m. in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 380, near the Collin County line.



A Bland Independent School District bus was stopped at an apartment complex on Hwy. 380 when the driver of an 18-wheeler failed to see the stopped bus and crashed into the back of it, according to Lt. Lonny Haschel with the Department of Public Safety.

Sixteen students, ranging from elementary to high school age, were on board the bus. They were on their way home from summer school at the time of the crash, Bland ISD officials.

The bus driver and 14 students were transported to a hospital as a precaution. Two students may have minor injuries. Parents have been notified.



DPS officials are investigating the cause of the crash.



Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.