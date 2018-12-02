School Bus Hit Head-On in Parker County

A school bus was hit head-on by a car Saturday night south of Weatherford.

The Department of Public Safety says a car hit the bus after crossing into the bus' lane on Granbury Highway.

Photos from the scene show the bus on its side in the middle of the road and a white vehicle heavily damaged in the ditch.

The Granbury Independent School District says girls basketball players from Bridgeport were returning from a tournament at the time of the crash.

The driver and all five passengers on the bus were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Bridgeport High School identified those on the bus as several girls basketball team members and a coach and says they were taken to hospital as a precaution.

The driver of the car that hit the bus was also injured. The passenger in the vehicle is said to be in critical condition.