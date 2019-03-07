School Bus Fight Leaves Plano Student Injured, Family Frustrated

The mother of a Plano student injured in a fight on a bus is frustrated with how the incident has been handled, Thursday, March 7, 2018.

Days after a fight broke out on a Plano school bus leaving a student bloodied and in need of emergency care, the mother of the injured student is frustrated with how it's been handled.

The fight on Monday left 13-year-old Jadyn Lindsey with a gash on his head.

But it isn't just what happened, it's what his family said didn't happened that has them so upset.

It started like any other afternoon.

Small Businesses 'Sitting Ducks' for ADA Suits Over Websites

Disabled plaintiffs call themselves activists working to improve society for the disabled, one lawsuit at a time. Critics call it "legal extortion," now targeting small business owners who feel they are "sitting ducks" for Americans with Disabilities Act lawsuits regarding their websites. Last year, there were 2,285 ADA website lawsuits filed in federal courts across the nation. (Published Thursday, March 7, 2019)

Class ended at Bowman Middle School, then students boarded the bus home.

"I was sitting at the front of the bus," said 12-year-old Chayse Lindsey.

Lindsey said he was on the bus with his older brother Jadyn when they said Jadyn began getting punched by another student.

Developing American Airlines Grounds 14 Planes for Overhead Bin Issue

"I don't know what in your brain would make you come off as that kind of person. When you get mad, you just hit people, you assault people?," Chayse Lindsey said.

The fight, they said, began because of something another student said.

It ended with a trip to the emergency room and stitches in Jadyn's head.

But the story doesn't end there.

Mom Aisha Lindsey said she's upset with the student she said assaulted her son.

But, after seeing bus camera video, she's equally angry at the bus driver who she said could and should have done more to help.

Instead, she said the bus driver continued his route, making at least two stops, and that it was her son, Chayse, that dialed 911.

"It makes me sick. I mean he was at a full stop and he did nothing. It makes me sick," Aisha Lindsey said.

In a statement, a Plano ISD spokesperson said:

Sisters Confess to Killing Dad in 'Perfect Murder'

Two Florida sisters have been arrested after admitting to killing their father in March 2015. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said Mary-Beth Tomaselli, 63, and Linda Roberts, 61, stand accused of killing their 85-year-old father and faking his death. (Published Wednesday, March 6, 2019)

"Plano ISD's transportation services department became aware on March 5 of an altercation that occurred the previous afternoon on a school bus, and is currently investigating the incident. The altercation involved two students, in which one student sustained an injury. Early inquiries have determined that the driver was made aware of the incident minutes before the injured student's stop and continued the route to get the student home. A sibling of the injured student called 9-1-1 and the student received emergency services at home. The driver filed an incident report and the school was notified of the altercation.

The district is not able to discuss matters of student discipline in a specific instance, but campus administrators will take action as appropriate and in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct. The transportation services department and school administrators have been in touch with the student's parent since the incident occurred."

It's unclear what discipline, if any, the bus driver or student received.

Plano ISD said it is investigating.

So are Plano police.