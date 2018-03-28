School Bus Crashes, Flips Over in Cooke County

Four students were taken to a hospital after their school bus flipped over and landed in a ditch.

Four members of the Chico Independent School District golf team and their coach were on their way to a tournament when the bus crashed, according to Chico ISD Superintendent Don Elsom.

It happened Wednesday morning in Cooke County near Muenster.



The students were taken to a Gainesville hospital for evaluation. Their conditions have not been released.



There is no word on any other injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.