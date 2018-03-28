School Bus Crashes, Flips Over in Cooke County - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

School Bus Crashes, Flips Over in Cooke County

By Holley Ford

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    School Bus Crashes, Flips Over in Cooke County
    Megan Gray-Hatfield / Gainesville Daily Register

    Four students were taken to a hospital after their school bus flipped over and landed in a ditch.

    Four members of the Chico Independent School District golf team and their coach were on their way to a tournament when the bus crashed, according to Chico ISD Superintendent Don Elsom.

    It happened Wednesday morning in Cooke County near Muenster.

    The students were taken to a Gainesville hospital for evaluation. Their conditions have not been released.

    There is no word on any other injuries.

    The cause of the crash is under investigation.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices