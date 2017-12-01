Dallas School Bus Involved in Multi-Vehicle Crash Friday

Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the video player above. From time to time the screen may go black -- this is normal and the stream will resume shortly.



A school bus was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Oak Cliff Friday morning, officials say.

The incident occurred at about 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Remond Drive and Westmoreland Road.

Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed two vehicles — a sedan with front-end damage, and a mini van with minor damage — next to the bus.

Officers were interviewing people involved in that crash when a SUV crashed and rolled over into a ditch nearby. Officers were seen running over to the flipped vehicle to help the driver, who appeared to climb out of the SUV unharmed.



No further information was immediately available.

