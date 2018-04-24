Scattered Showers Possible Wednesday Morning - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Scattered Showers Possible Wednesday Morning

By Rick Mitchell

Published 46 minutes ago

    A fast-moving and potent storm system will move across North Texas later tonight and during the day Wednesday. The cold front will arrive first thing in the morning with north winds quickly kicking in for the rest of the day. The sky will be cloudy throughout the day with scattered showers possible in the morning then additional showers and storms expected again in the afternoon and evening. No severe weather is expected. It will be a chilly day with temperatures holding in the lower 60s most of the day.

