Scattered Showers Expected This Labor Day

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    There's a 60 percent chance for rain this Labor Day with scattered showers expected throughout the day.

    At about 5 a.m. there were light, scattered showers near the areas of Grand Prairie and Duncanville. Rain chances will continue to increase throughout the morning as the rain system heads northward.

    Not everyone will see rain. Those who do could see anywhere between a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch.

    Around noon, expect widely scattered showers in North Texas and more rain towards Ennis.

    There will be breaks in between the showers with mostly cloudy skies, keeping temperatures on the cooler side. Today's high is 85.

    Heavier rain is expected Tuesday.

