Save the tax on air conditioners, refrigerators, ceiling fans and more.

Memorial Day Weekend offers a chance to save some money for some appliances.

The state's annual ENERGY STAR Sales Tax Holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, May 25 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 27.

A number of energy-efficient appliances qualify, from air conditioners to dishwashers, and there is no limit to the number of appliances that can be purchased during the holiday.

While some items may be rated as Energy Star appliances, only the following appliances and household equipment are eligible:

Tax-Free Holiday for Water-Efficient Products

Texas A&M Agrilife horticulturist Daniel Cunningham joins NBC 5 to talk about a tax-free holiday for water efficient products during Memorial Day weekend. More: dallas.tamu.edu/news/2017/choose-wisely/ (Published Wednesday, May 24, 2017)

Air conditioners priced at $6,000 or less

Refrigerators priced at $2,000 or less

Ceiling fans

Incandescent and fluorescent light bulbs

Clothes washers

Dishwashers

Dehumidifiers

Programmable Thermostats*

It is not just appliances. You can also purchase, tax free, certain water efficient landscape plants. The Texas Department of Agriculture says these plants use less water and can be identified by the EPA WaterSense tag. Timers, soaker-hoses and mulch also qualify.

Products inside the home also qualify, including toilets, showerheads and bathroom faucets.

However, be aware that delivery, shipping, handling and transportation charges by the seller are part of the item's sales price. So, if the total price exceeds the state's cap, you'll have to pay tax on the entire purchase price.

Some items do not qualify and are taxable, even if they are labeled with ENERGY STAR.

Water heaters

Clothes dryers

Freezers

Stoves

Attic fans

Heat pumps

Wine refrigerators

Kegerators

Beverage chillers

In previous years, the Texas Comptroller's office expected Texas shoppers to save an estimated $3.8 million in state and local sales tax during the annual Memorial Day weekend sales tax holiday.

More: Texas Comptroller's Website | EPA WaterSense Products