'Save Our Schools': First Dallas ISD Community Input Meeting

Residents, teachers and parents plan to weigh in on Dallas ISD's proposed "long-range master plan" to consolidate schools after the district announced a plan to demolish almost 50 schools. Board members will begin to host the first of many community meetings throughout the district.

Last week, administrators announced their massive proposed plan to demolish 47 schools and construct 25 new buildings. The plans are not set in stone, but elementary schools John H. Reagan, James S. Hogg, John F. Peeler and Rosemont are on the list.

This is the beginning stage of a long term plan to either close down buildings that are not in the best shape or merge campuses based on under utilization and low enrollment. Out of Dallas ISD’s 221 campuses, 99 of them are more than 60 years old.

Residents worry consolidation will hurt both students and teachers.

“I’m concerned that the investment so many teachers and community leaders have made over the years will be lost,” said Thomas Cantu who lives in the Bishop Arts District. “If the schools consolidate, I’m worried about larger classroom sizes as well. I want to ask board members ‘what can we do to save these schools?’ People who live in the community believe it is more beneficial to have them here.”

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Reagan Elementary and is open to the public. According to Dallas ISD spokesperson Robyn Harris, the district’s superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa will post a video outlining next steps and providing the community with the most up to date information concerning the proposal.

To see a complete list of the community meetings scheduled in your neighborhood, click here.