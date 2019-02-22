Where to Sip and Save for National Margarita Day in DFW

Sarah Blaskovich from GuideLive and The Dallas Morning News joins us to tell us what there is going on this weekend in North Texas. Lots of restaurants are doing National Margarita Day deals starting Friday. There’s also a Lego exhibition and the Dallas Blooms Festival at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden. (Published Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019)

This year, National Margarita Day is even easier to celebrate because its designated date — Feb. 22 — falls on a Friday. Perfect timing. No matter where you live in Dallas-Fort Worth, there's likely a margarita special out there for you. Here's our roundup of places offering discounted drinks in D-FW. Prices are for Feb. 22 only unless noted.

HAPPIEST HOUR

At Dallas' largest indoor-outdoor patio bar, toast the day with $6 house margs or the Mega Rita team cocktail. Don't miss the $12 Cadillac margaritas and $12 palomas (another tequila-based cocktail).

