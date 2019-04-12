Saturday Events Canceled Ahead of Forecasted Rain

Strong to severe storms forecast for Saturday morning have a led to the cancellation of a few events planned for Saturday.

NBC 5 has learned the following events have been either canceled or postponed.

Benbrook

e-Waste Collection and Document Shredding event, canceled and will be rescheduled

North Richland Hills

Easter in the Park at Green Valley Park, canceled

Plano

Easter Egg Hunt at Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve, canceled

The Great American Clean-Up and after party, canceled

Tree planting at Bob Woodruff Park, rescheduled for May 4



Southlake

Easter in the Park at North Park, all events canceled except the egg hunt. A determination on the egg hunt will be made by 7 a.m. Saturday.

Know of an event that's canceled for Saturday that should be on this list? Email newstips@nbcdfw.com.