Saturday Events Canceled Ahead of Forecasted Rain - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Saturday Events Canceled Ahead of Forecasted Rain

Published 23 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Saturday Events Canceled Ahead of Forecasted Rain
    NBC10

    Strong to severe storms forecast for Saturday morning have a led to the cancellation of a few events planned for Saturday.

    NBC 5 has learned the following events have been either canceled or postponed.

    Benbrook
    e-Waste Collection and Document Shredding event, canceled and will be rescheduled

    North Richland Hills
    Easter in the Park at Green Valley Park, canceled

    Plano
    Easter Egg Hunt at Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve, canceled
    The Great American Clean-Up and after party, canceled
    Tree planting at Bob Woodruff Park, rescheduled for May 4

    Southlake
    Easter in the Park at North Park, all events canceled except the egg hunt. A determination on the egg hunt will be made by 7 a.m. Saturday.

    Know of an event that's canceled for Saturday that should be on this list? Email newstips@nbcdfw.com.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices