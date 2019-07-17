Sarah Nicole Henderson, inset right, is in the Henderson County Jail, charged in the deaths of her two daughters, 7-year-old Kaylee (left) and 5-year-old Kenlie (center).

What to Know Sarah Henderson is accused of killing her daughters, ages 5 and 7, as they slept, Nov. 1, 2017.

Sarah expected to appear in court Wednesday for a plea hearing.

In addition to two capital murder charges, Sarah faces charges of attempted murder and assault on a public servant.

Sarah Nicole Henderson, the East Texas woman accused of fatally shooting her children in November 2017, is expected in court Wednesday where she may strike a plea deal.

According to Henderson County judicial records, Sarah Henderson, 31, of Mabank, will appear before Judge Scott McKee in the 392nd District Court at 4 p.m. for the hearing.

The woman is facing two charges of capital murder of a person under 10 years of age related to the deaths of her daughters, 7-year-old Kaylee and her 5-year-old half-sister Kenlie.

In November 2017, according to statements made by her husband, Jacob Henderson, in a 911 call, Sarah fatally shot the girls in the head as they slept.

In 2017, Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said Sarah showed no remorse or "much emotion" when she confessed to the murders and was "just matter-of-fact" during her interview with police following her arrest. He added detectives learned she'd been planning the crime for a couple of weeks and had also intended to kill her husband.

According to the sheriff, Jacob called 911 at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017 to report that his wife was suicidal. A second call was made minutes later to cancel the request, which canceled the EMS response, but sheriff's deputies still went to the residence. Deputies arrived at about 11:45 p.m. but left after the couple said they were fine and no one was in danger.

Hillhouse said Jacob called 911 nearly three hours later, at about 2:24 a.m. Nov. 2, to report that his wife woke him up and told him that she had shot both of her children.

"I didn't want to believe it and went in there and they were dead," he said in the recording.

As Jacob spoke with 911 dispatchers, Sarah could be heard in the background asking, "What did I do, Lord? What did I do? What did I do? What did I do, God?"

Jacob, Hillhouse said, was not the father of the two girls.

Since 2017, court records show repeated attempts by the defense to squash the death penalty as a punishment in this case. In Texas, capital murder is punishable by death or life in prison without parole. It is not immediately clear which punishment prosecutors are seeking.

If a deal isn't reached Wednesday, voir dire is expected to take place July 30 and her capital murder trial is expected to begin Aug. 5.

Henderson also faces an attempted murder charge for attempting to shoot her husband and an assault on a public servant charge related to her arrest.

NBC 5's Don Peritz contributed to this report.