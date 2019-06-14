Sansom Park Swears in its First Female Police Chief

The city of Sansom Park, a small suburb of Fort Worth, took a big step Friday, swearing in its first female police chief. The new chief hopes to lead by example to help chart a path for more women in law enforcement.

Carolyn Gilmore brings 23 years' experience with Fort Worth PD to her new job.

"When I heard that they had not had a female chief here, that did excite me because I thought 'that's one more door that we can open,'" Chief Gilmore said.

She's already the first woman vice president of CLEAT, the state police association, and of the local Fort Worth Police Officers Association. Gilmore says she’s always carried with her advice that her mom gave her when she joined a boys' baseball team as a kid.

"No one's going to feel sorry for you, no one's going to help you," Chief Gilmore said. "So if you're going to play you're going to play and I don't want to hear you feeling sorry for yourself. And when I told her I wanted to be a police officer in 1995, she gave me the same look and almost the same speech."

But Chief Gilmore says men have empowered her along the way too, one in particular. Her six-year-old grandson, Cohen Basco, pinned her new chief’s badge on her during Friday’s ceremony.

"No other human being that I would rather put this badge on than my grandson," Chief Gilmore said. "It means a lot to me because I know that he expects me to do a good job."

"She’s worked for a long time as a police officer and I think all of the experience that she’s been through is going to help her," Cohen said.

It’s a major vote of confidence for the inspiration Chief Gilmore shares with every female officer.

"We are a part of the future and we're here and we're present and we're making changes and doing great things," said Gilmore’s close friend Fort Worth PD Patrol Sgt. Debbie Rusnak.

Chief Gilmore says her top priorities are to bring a community policing approach to Sansom Park, and to make sure her officers know she has their backs.