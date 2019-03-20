Sanitary Sewer Overflow in Garland Impacts Spring Creek

A sewer overflow in Garland Tuesday morning released untreated sewage into Spring Creek, which could impact the Lake Ray Hubbard reservoir. (Published 50 minutes ago)

Officials in Garland are monitoring the quality of water in Spring Creek after a sanitary sewer overflow Tuesday.

It happened at about 11:30 a.m. at a construction site near North Garland Avenue and Arapahoe Road. According to the city of Garland, construction crews struck a manhole, damaging an 18-inch wastewater collection pipe. The pipe is part of the city of Garland’s wastewater collection system.

City of Garland crews worked through the day and into the night to fix the break and contain the spill. At one point, about 20 gallons of untreated sewage flowed from the damaged pipeline every minute.

The leak occurred about 10 miles upstream from Lake Ray Hubbard Reservoir. Personnel there are also monitoring the situation.

According to a news release from the city of Garland, anyone who comes into contact with waste material, soil or water potentially affected by the spill is urged to bathe and wash clothes thoroughly.

Garland also notified Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.