A San Marcos police officer is dead after being shot while serving a warrant Monday, police say.



The San Marcos Police Department confirmed to KXAN-TV that the officer was serving a warrant when he was shot multiple times.

The name of the officer has not been released.

The shooting happened at 3:50 p.m. Monday.

What Is This Jellyfish-Like Creature Washing Up on Texas Beaches?

Jellyfish-like creatures have been washing up on the Texas coast. (Published Friday, Dec. 1, 2017)

A nearby elementary school was placed on lock down and students who were outside at the time waiting to be picked up were brought back inside the building.

The San Marcos Daily Record reported at 4 p.m. that the shooter was barricaded inside the home and a SWAT team had been called in to help. A short time later the paper reported that the suspect was in custody.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.