San Marcos Police Officer Fatally Shot Serving Warrant, Suspect in Custody
San Marcos Police Officer Fatally Shot Serving Warrant, Suspect in Custody

Officer shot multiple times serving an arrest warrant; suspect reportedly taken into custody

By Matt Jackson

    San Marcos Police Officer Fatally Shot Serving Warrant, Suspect in Custody

    A San Marcos police officer is dead after being shot while serving a warrant Monday, police say.

    The San Marcos Police Department confirmed to KXAN-TV that the officer was serving a warrant when he was shot multiple times.

    The name of the officer has not been released. 

    The shooting happened at 3:50 p.m. Monday.

    A nearby elementary school was placed on lock down and students who were outside at the time waiting to be picked up were brought back inside the building.

    The San Marcos Daily Record reported at 4 p.m. that the shooter was barricaded inside the home and a SWAT team had been called in to help. A short time later the paper reported that the suspect was in custody.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

    Published 26 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

