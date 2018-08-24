You'll have to go on a road trip to find one of the country’s best burritos.

According to a new ranking from The Daily Meal, five Texas restaurants — three in San Antonio and two in Austin — have some of the top burritos in America for 2018.

The top 50 ranking is based on criteria that included, fresh ingredients, meat and add-on options, customizability and critic reviews.

Ranked as number 38, Cabo Bob's Burritos in Austin "brings a taste of Baja California to Austin without being tacky or gimmicky." The Maximo burrito at Changos Taqueria, also in Austin, is ranked at 30.

The top three burritos in Texas are in San Antonio, with number 17 being the Carnitas burrito at Tacos Y Burritos Metro Basilica 2, the Campechano at Taqueria El Trompo (no. 15) and the Campechano at El Burrito Wey Estilo Jalisco (no. 13), which "contains al pastor, carne asada, grilled onion, cilantro and cheese, all wrapped up in a homemade flour tortilla."

The Carnitas burrito at La Taquería in San Fransisco, California, was voted the best burrito in the country, according to The Daily Meal.

"La Taquería is a regular stop for food-lovers in San Francisco, a city already famous for its Mexican offerings. Either keep it simple and just stick with meat and beans — no rice filler in the burrito here — or upgrade it with all the classic burrito extras and watch your pants tighten with each bite," The Daily Meal says.