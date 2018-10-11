San Antonio City Council to Vote on Alamo Redevelopment

The San Antonio City Council will vote on a $450 million plan to redevelop the Alamo after aspects of the proposal gained approval from two city commissions this week.

The San Antonio Express-News reports that the city's Planning Commission approved Wednesday the closure of streets in the plaza and an agreement to lease the plaza to the state. The Historic and Design Review Commission gave conceptual approval to the plan and final approval to relocate the 1930s Cenotaph, one of the most contentious issues in the 2014 proposal by the city, the Texas General Land Office and nonprofit Alamo Endowment.

Several City Council members raised questions or objections to parts of the proposal after receiving its first briefing Wednesday.

The council could vote on the plan as early as October 18.

