San Antonio City Council to Vote on Alamo Redevelopment - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

San Antonio City Council to Vote on Alamo Redevelopment

By The Associated Press

Published 33 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    San Antonio City Council to Vote on Alamo Redevelopment

    The San Antonio City Council will vote on a $450 million plan to redevelop the Alamo after aspects of the proposal gained approval from two city commissions this week.

    The San Antonio Express-News reports that the city's Planning Commission approved Wednesday the closure of streets in the plaza and an agreement to lease the plaza to the state. The Historic and Design Review Commission gave conceptual approval to the plan and final approval to relocate the 1930s Cenotaph, one of the most contentious issues in the 2014 proposal by the city, the Texas General Land Office and nonprofit Alamo Endowment.

    Several City Council members raised questions or objections to parts of the proposal after receiving its first briefing Wednesday.

    The council could vote on the plan as early as October 18.

    2 Astronauts Safe After Rocket Fails During Launch

    [NATL] 2 Astronauts Safe After Rocket Fails During Launch

    An American and a Russian astronaut are safe after a planned trip to the International Space Station went awry minutes after liftoff. A Russian Soyuz booster rocket carrying Nick Hague and Alexei Ovchinin failed, jettisoning the capsule with the astronauts inside.

    (Published 6 hours ago)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices