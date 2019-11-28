The Salvation Army served a traditional Thanksgiving feast to more than 1,000 homeless and families who might not otherwise have a meal together to celebrate the holiday.

The meaning of Thanksgiving was on display at shelters across Dallas-Fort Worth as the Salvation Army served a traditional turkey meal with all the fixings to more than 1,000 people Thursday.

"So many people have grown up with the tradition," Salvation Army Director of Operations Jeff Upperman said. "So, it's important... to continue the tradition of being together with the family on Thanksgiving."

Anyone was welcome to join in the meal. Some of the people who came were homeless, others were families who might not have the means to have a hot Thanksgiving meal.

"It's just in the spirit of the holidays, really, to give back," volunteer Rohan Potru said. "Some people have to work really hard just to put food on the table, or to have that time with their family. So I think it's pretty important that we help them do that."

Over a hot meal, those who attended explained what they were thankful for this holiday.

"I'm thankful for the opportunity to get a second chance," Salvation Army guest Richard Melgar said. "I try to be mindful of my past, but not let it affect me to the way I keep on making the same mistakes."

"I'm thankful to be alive, to be allowed to see another Thanksgiving," Salvation Army guest Moniech McKinney said. "And I'm thankful for places like this, the Salvation Army, that helps people that are in need."