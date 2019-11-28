Salvation Army Serves Thanksgiving Meal to More Than 1,000 People - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Salvation Army Serves Thanksgiving Meal to More Than 1,000 People

By Noelle Walker

Published 6 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Salvation Army Serves Thanksgiving Meal to More Than 1,000 People
    NBC 5 News
    The Salvation Army served a traditional Thanksgiving feast to more than 1,000 homeless and families who might not otherwise have a meal together to celebrate the holiday.

    The meaning of Thanksgiving was on display at shelters across Dallas-Fort Worth as the Salvation Army served a traditional turkey meal with all the fixings to more than 1,000 people Thursday.

    "So many people have grown up with the tradition," Salvation Army Director of Operations Jeff Upperman said. "So, it's important... to continue the tradition of being together with the family on Thanksgiving."

    Anyone was welcome to join in the meal. Some of the people who came were homeless, others were families who might not have the means to have a hot Thanksgiving meal.

    "It's just in the spirit of the holidays, really, to give back," volunteer Rohan Potru said. "Some people have to work really hard just to put food on the table, or to have that time with their family. So I think it's pretty important that we help them do that."

    Check That You Haven't Bought These Recalled Items

    [NATL] Shopped at T.J.Maxx, Marshalls, or HomeGoods Lately? Make Sure You Didn't Buy One of These Recalled Items

    Over a hot meal, those who attended explained what they were thankful for this holiday.

    "I'm thankful for the opportunity to get a second chance," Salvation Army guest Richard Melgar said. "I try to be mindful of my past, but not let it affect me to the way I keep on making the same mistakes."

    "I'm thankful to be alive, to be allowed to see another Thanksgiving," Salvation Army guest Moniech McKinney said. "And I'm thankful for places like this, the Salvation Army, that helps people that are in need."

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices