Salvation Army Opens 13 North Texas Cooling Stations

On Tuesday, the Salvation Army opened 13 cooling stations to provide relief from the hot temperatures.
The stations are designed to provide two main things from those who are exposed to the heat, hydration and a cool environment.
The cooling stations are open to anyone including those that are homeless, people without air conditioning or those whose jobs require them to work outside.
Cold water will be available everyday at the stations as well as a cool environment where you can take a break and rest for a few minutes, or all day.
The following cooling stations will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.
The Salvation Army Homeless Shelter
5302 Harry Hines Blvd.
Dallas, Texas
The Salvation Army Homeless Shelter
1855 E. Lancaster Avenue
Fort Worth, Texas
Cooling Stations will also be at 11 Salvation Army community centers from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays only at these locations:
Pleasant Grove
8341 Elam Road
Dallas, TX 75217
Denton
1508 East McKinney Street
Denton, TX 76201
Irving
250 East Grauwyler Road
Irving, TX 75061
McKinney
600 Wilson Creek Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Arlington
712 W. Abram Street
Arlington, TX 76013
Oak Cliff
1617 W. Jefferson Blvd
Dallas, TX 75208
Garland
451 W. Ave D
Garland, TX 75040
Lewisville
207 Elm Street
Lewisville, TX 75067
Plano
3528 E. 14th Street
Plano, TX 75074
Northside Corps (N. Fort Worth)
3023 NW 24th St
Fort Worth, TX 7610
The Salvation Army, Ellis County
620 Farley St.
Waxahachie, TX 75165