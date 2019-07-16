Salvation Army Opens 13 North Texas Cooling Stations

On Tuesday, the Salvation Army opened 13 cooling stations to provide relief from the hot temperatures.

The stations are designed to provide two main things from those who are exposed to the heat, hydration and a cool environment.

The cooling stations are open to anyone including those that are homeless, people without air conditioning or those whose jobs require them to work outside.

Cold water will be available everyday at the stations as well as a cool environment where you can take a break and rest for a few minutes, or all day.

The following cooling stations will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The Salvation Army Homeless Shelter

5302 Harry Hines Blvd.

Dallas, Texas The Salvation Army Homeless Shelter

1855 E. Lancaster Avenue

Fort Worth, Texas

Cooling Stations will also be at 11 Salvation Army community centers from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays only at these locations: