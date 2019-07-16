Salvation Army Opens 13 North Texas Cooling Stations - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Salvation Army Opens 13 North Texas Cooling Stations

Published 2 hours ago

    On Tuesday, the Salvation Army opened 13 cooling stations to provide relief from the hot temperatures.

    The stations are designed to provide two main things from those who are exposed to the heat, hydration and a cool environment.

    The cooling stations are open to anyone including those that are homeless, people without air conditioning or those whose jobs require them to work outside.

    Cold water will be available everyday at the stations as well as a cool environment where you can take a break and rest for a few minutes, or all day.

    (Published Tuesday, July 16, 2019)

    The following cooling stations will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.

    The Salvation Army Homeless Shelter
    5302 Harry Hines Blvd.
    Dallas, Texas

    The Salvation Army Homeless Shelter
    1855 E. Lancaster Avenue
    Fort Worth, Texas

    Cooling Stations will also be at 11 Salvation Army community centers from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays only at these locations:

    Pleasant Grove
    8341 Elam Road
    Dallas, TX 75217 

    Denton
    1508 East McKinney Street
    Denton, TX 76201

    Irving
    250 East Grauwyler Road
    Irving, TX 75061

    McKinney
    600 Wilson Creek Pkwy
    McKinney, TX 75069

    Arlington
    712 W. Abram Street
    Arlington, TX 76013

    Oak Cliff
    1617 W. Jefferson Blvd
    Dallas, TX 75208

    Garland
    451 W. Ave D
    Garland, TX 75040

    Lewisville
    207 Elm Street
    Lewisville, TX 75067

    Plano
    3528 E. 14th Street
    Plano, TX 75074

    Northside Corps (N. Fort Worth)
    3023 NW 24th St
    Fort Worth, TX 7610

    The Salvation Army, Ellis County
    620 Farley St.
    Waxahachie, TX 75165

