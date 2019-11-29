Salvation Army Still Has 10,000 'Angels' Who Need to Be Adopted - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Salvation Army Still Has 10,000 'Angels' Who Need to Be Adopted

By Noelle Walker

Published 16 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Salvation Army Still Has 10,000 'Angels' Who Need to Be Adopted
    NBC 5 News
    The Salvation Army Angel Tree at NorthPark Center in Dallas, Texas on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.

    The day after Thanksgiving is a busy time at NorthPark Center. While holiday shoppers are busy searching for the perfect gifts, the Salvation Army is hoping they will add the Angel Tree to those lists.

    "We just hope people aren't so focused on shopping that they miss the opportunity to take an 'angel' off the tree and to bless someone who's in need," Salvation Army North Texas Area Commander Jonathan Rich said. "To have a special Christmas that they wouldn't otherwise have."

    NorthPark hosted an extravaganza with bands, singers, dancers and more to draw attention to the Salvation Army's need. There are 50,000 children signed up to be Angel Tree recipients, but heading into the last week of the campaign, there were still 10,000 "angel" tags hanging on trees, unclaimed.

    "It is really important to give back," Walter Ballard said. Ballard's family adopted 9 "angels" off the NorthPark Angel Tree. "It reminds you of the Christmas spirit and what this time and the holiday really is all about."

    Check That You Haven't Bought These Recalled Items

    [NATL] Shopped at T.J.Maxx, Marshalls, or HomeGoods Lately? Make Sure You Didn't Buy One of These Recalled Items

    It's about remembering the reason for the season, and knowing it is better to give than to receive.

    "So if you really want to be blessed, you want to serve people who are in need, take a tag off the tree and adopt an 'angel'," Rich said.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices