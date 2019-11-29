The day after Thanksgiving is a busy time at NorthPark Center. While holiday shoppers are busy searching for the perfect gifts, the Salvation Army is hoping they will add the Angel Tree to those lists.

"We just hope people aren't so focused on shopping that they miss the opportunity to take an 'angel' off the tree and to bless someone who's in need," Salvation Army North Texas Area Commander Jonathan Rich said. "To have a special Christmas that they wouldn't otherwise have."

NorthPark hosted an extravaganza with bands, singers, dancers and more to draw attention to the Salvation Army's need. There are 50,000 children signed up to be Angel Tree recipients, but heading into the last week of the campaign, there were still 10,000 "angel" tags hanging on trees, unclaimed.

"It is really important to give back," Walter Ballard said. Ballard's family adopted 9 "angels" off the NorthPark Angel Tree. "It reminds you of the Christmas spirit and what this time and the holiday really is all about."

It's about remembering the reason for the season, and knowing it is better to give than to receive.

"So if you really want to be blessed, you want to serve people who are in need, take a tag off the tree and adopt an 'angel'," Rich said.