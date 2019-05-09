Salvation Army Considers Closing Cedar Crest Community Center

Oak Cliff residents are pleading for the Salvation Army DFW to save their community center. The non-profit is moving toward a more-focused mission which could lead to closing the doors of the Cedar Crest Community Center for good. (Published 3 minutes ago)

Oak Cliff residents are pleading for the Salvation Army DFW to save their community center.

The non-profit is moving toward a more-focused mission which could lead to closing the doors of the Cedar Crest Community Center for good.

The Salvation Army declined to talk on camera about the issue on Thursday saying it prefers to speak about it after its advisory board makes a final decision next Tuesday.

But residents hope their pleas are heard before it's too late.

'Doing the most good.'

Residents say that's exactly what the Salvation Army Cedar Crest Community Center has done in their neighborhood.

"That location is very vital to this community," said lifelong resident Ethan Williams.

But some fear the progress made may be in jeopardy if the center closes.

"Oh no… I wish they can keep it," said resident Deshawn Nash.

The non-profit has already told a youth football program that uses its field to find another place to play this season as the Salvation Army looks to transition programming at the center.

"Not only my life but it's so many lives that that place has changed," said Williams.

Williams said he's a proud product of the center. He grew up in the apartments nearby and played football on this very field.

"I had something to do for six days out of the week," he said. "With the sports, extra-curricular activities that kept me busy, kept my mind working. That's where I found God, going to church. Without that what do I got now?"

The Salvation Army tells NBC 5 it is defining its priorities to focus on fighting poverty, homelessness and addiction.

So the organization is assessing its programs and services to determine what goes and what stays.

The Cedar Crest location offers limited resources including youth football and a senior citizen program. Programs that are easily transferable to other locations, according to the organization's spokesman.

"The community needs this location," said lifelong Oak Cliff resident Denita Quinn.

Quinn and others fear the property will soon be sold, without the input of community stakeholders.

"If it's going to be sold, whatever the future of it is, including the community," she said. "They should be included in the conversation."

Williams hopes the organization that empowered him to want to be better, get an education, stay and improve his childhood home will continue the work here too.

"I understand you want to help more people but by helping more people you are [about] to hurt a whole lot more and you're going to hurt the up-and-coming generation," he said.

The Salvation Army DFW said the Family Store in Oak Cliff will get a $300,000 renovation by the end of summer.

