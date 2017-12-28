Saint Rocco's restaurant in Dallas' Trinity Groves will be the backdrop for a VIP party on New Year's Eve. Executive Chef Jay Valley talks about the food that'll be served up to partygoers. (Published 6 hours ago)

With the downtown Dallas skyline and Reunion Tower fireworks display serving as a backdrop, Saint Rocco’s New York Italian restaurant at Trinity Groves provides the perfect setting for the Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2018 celebration.

VIP guests, as well as those tuning in to the broadcast and extended online livestream, will soak up the views from the posh, open-air roof deck – warmed by heaters, of course – as Jackopierce provides musical entertainment and special hosts reflect on 2017 and countdown to 2018.

And once the countdown ends, Saint Rocco’s will provide the perfect view of the Reunion tower fireworks spectacular.

When it’s not serving as “Countdown Central,” St. Rocco’s provides diners with an upscale, casual atmosphere serving up unique twists on Italian favorites. Restaurateur Phil Romano and Executive Chef can Co-Owner Jay Valley drew their inspiration from the family dinners the two experienced as first-generation Italian Americans and the interior is an homage to family with vintage family images from the owners and their friends.

Along with the first-floor main dining room and second-floor private event space, Rocco’s Rooftop was labeled “the new hot sport for snapshots of the Dallas skyline” by Guidelive.com and is available for rental.

Saint Rocco’s New York is one of the anchors of Trinity Groves and only one in a series of unique restaurant concepts.

A short trip from downtown Dallas across the eye-catching Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge, the heart of Trinity Groves is its Restaurant Concept Incubator program which invites and supports restaurateurs and chefs to create new dining concepts. Foodies, craft beer consumers and wine lovers can all find something to meet their needs among a variety of dining atmospheres.

Along with providing great food and drink, Trinity Groves is being held up as an example of innovative approaches to urban development.

