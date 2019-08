Investigators say it appears a fire that damaged a home in Saginaw started in a laundry room.

Firefighters from Saginaw, Blue Mound, Lake Worth and Eagle Mountain all responded late Friday night.

No one was injured in the fire. Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly, but the home can't be lived in right now.

The Red Cross is helping residents.