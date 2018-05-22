Dallas PD Opens Safe Meeting Spot for Online Buyers, Sellers

Dallas police partners with OfferUp, an online marketplace app, to create safe zone for buyers and sellers. (Published 53 minutes ago)

Dallas police partnered with OfferUp to open the city's first "Exchange Zone," a specially-equipped parking spot outfitted with cameras and bright lighting where sellers can safely meet buyers found in an online marketplace.

The Exchange Zone is located at the Dallas Police Department's Oak Cliff substation at 1999 E. Camp Wisdom Road.

"This is just one step, but it's a very important step for making Dallas one of the safest cities in the country," said U. Renee Hall, Dallas Police Chief.



While it's not the first safe exchange space in North Texas, it is the first in the city of Dallas. Hall said more are planned.

DallasNews.com reports the cameras aren't monitored by a police officer 24 hours a day, but that the footage is recorded and accessible to police.

See a list of North Texas safe exchange locations here.

