Shooting at Sachse AutoZone Lot Leaves 1 Hurt

Sachse police are investigating a late night shooting in a shopping center parking lot that sent one man to the hospital. (Published 2 hours ago)

It happened outside an AutoZone store along Texas 78, just north of President George Bush Turnpike.

Officers responded to calls from people who reported hearing gunfire at about 10 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found a man who'd been shot lying in the parking lot.

He was loaded into an ambulance and rushed to the hospital, where his current condition is unknown.

The man's name has not yet been released.



Police said they detained two other men who they believe are connected to the shooting for questioning.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

