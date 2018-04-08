SWAT Team Training Planned in Grapevine on Monday - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
SWAT Team Training Planned in Grapevine on Monday

Published 51 minutes ago

    NBC 5 News
    A police cruiser sits outside of the Grapevine Police Department, Sunday April 8, 2018.

    The city of Grapevine issued a heads-up warning on Sunday about SWAT training that will happen in Grapevine on Monday.

    The SWAT training includes SWAT teams from four different North Texas cities. 

    Two different locations in Grapevine will be used for the training. The first is a vacant city-owned building located at 402 South Barton Street. The second is a vacant city-owned home located at 427 Ball Street.

    The city says 30 uniformed officers will be taking part in the training from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m.

