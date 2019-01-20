SWAT Situation in Garland Involving Barricaded Person

Garland Police are currently working a SWAT situation after one person was shot and another remains barricaded inside a home, Sunday, January 20, 2019.

Garland Police are currently working a SWAT situation after one person was shot and another remains barricaded inside a home.

This is going on in the 1800 block of Red Cedar Trail Trail near Highway 66 and Basswood Trail.

Investigators say one person was shot and transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The gunman is believed to still be inside the home and is now refusing to come out.

This neighborhood has one entrance and exit off of State Highway 66, so as of this time, no one is being allowed in or out of the area.

People that live nearby are being encouraged to stay indoors until the situation is under control.

All of the homes immediately surrounding the homes where the situation is on-going have been evacuated.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.