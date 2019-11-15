A woman who barricaded herself inside a business was taken into custody after a standoff with Fort Worth SWAT Thursday night.

Fort Worth police and SWAT responded about 9:15 p.m. to the business at 5680 Meadowbrook Drive in a strip mall.

The woman reportedly had a gun and would not come out of the business. A negotiator persuaded them to come out of the building peacefully.

Multiple other people stayed inside the business during the standoff and were questioned by police.

No other information was available.