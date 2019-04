One person was arrested after a SWAT incident Sunday night at a Fort Worth motel.

Officers responded about 10 p.m. to the Landmark Lodge Motel at 7501 Camp Bowie Blvd. for a barricaded person call. Police believe the person may have been involved in a theft before the SWAT team was called, police said.

SWAT obtained a search and arrest warrant. The person was taken into custody.

No other information was available.