SWAT Called After Shots Fired at Dallas Night Club

Police are searching for answers after shots were fired at a night club in Dallas Saturday morning.

According to Dallas police, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of S. Haskell Avenue for an active shooter call at the Linares Bar at 11:47 a.m.

When they arrived, they met with witnesses who told police that a man was outside of the club with a weapon and fired several rounds. He then re-entered the club where witnesses believed there were still more patrons inside.

Dallas police called SWAT to assist and attempted to make contact with the alleged suspect. At 1:30 p.m. SWAT made entry into the club and found no one inside.

NYC Students Join Global Strike for Climate Change

Middle and high school students joined a global strike in more than 100 countries to call on lawmakers to acknowledge climate change on March 15. Students gathered at Columbia University for a rally organized by the Sunrise Movement aiming to engage young people in climate change action. (Published Friday, March 15, 2019)

Investigators then received a call from a nearby hospital about a gunshot wound victim however, it is unknown whether or not the victim was involved in this incident at this time.

This investigation is ongoing.