A driver was injured after crashing into a building in Dallas near Knox Street and Henderson Avenue early Monday morning, police said. Another driver saw the crash scene and called 911, police. No other information was available. (Published 23 minutes ago)

Police are looking for the driver who slammed an SUV into an urgent care clinic in Uptown Dallas then fled the scene.

It happened at about 1 a.m. Monday at MedSpring Urgent Care along North Central Expressway near the Knox-Henderson exit.

Officers say the driver was traveling southbound on the access road when they lost control and crashed into the corner of the clinic.

The crash caused major damage to the vehicle and the building.

Call Dallas police if you have any information.