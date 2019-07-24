A suspected drunk driver's SUV caught fire after he crashed it into a building in Dallas' West End early Wednesday morning, police say. (Published 13 minutes ago)

A suspected drunk driver's SUV caught fire after he crashed it into a building in Dallas' West End early Wednesday morning, police say.

Dallas police said a 38-year-old man crashed his car into a building at the intersection of N. Houston Street and Ross Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Video of the crash captured from across the street shows the car burning after the crash. Dallas firefighters eventually extinguished the blaze.

The man was driving the vehicle westbound on Ross Avenue at "a high rate of speed" and entered the intersection, police said. Ross Avenue ends at N. Houston Street, and SUV crashed into a building on west side of the street.

Authorities transferred the man to Methodist Dallas Medical Center with multiple injuries, where police said he was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

Police charged the man with driving while intoxicated before he was released to receive medical attention.

Police said the man's name would be released after he was booked into jail.