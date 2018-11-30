 SPCA of Texas Seizes 94 Animals From Van Zandt County Property - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
SPCA of Texas Seizes 94 Animals From Van Zandt County Property

By Elvira Sakmari

On November 20, 2018, the SPCA of Texas took custody of 94 allegedly cruelly-treated animals from a property in Van Zandt County, Texas.
