SPCA of Texas Granted Custody of Mistreated Horses

The SPCA of Texas was awarded custody of 15 horses who were allegedly cruelly treated at an equine boarding facility in Dallas County.

The animals were seized from the boarding facility on June 28.



One horse has been euthanized since it was given to the SPCA.

Twenty horses total were seized from the property, but it was determined that five of those horses were not cruelly treated and were returned to the owners.

Fireworks Explosion Kills 19 in Mexico

An explosion at fireworks workshops in Tultepec, Mexico, has killed at least 19 people and injured at least 40. (Published 5 hours ago)

The horses were discovered living in pens without access to food, water or shelter.

Many of the horses have various health issues including open wounds, hair loss and cracked hooves.

Criminal charges are expected to be files in this case.















Cops Called on Black Lawmaker for Looking 'Suspicious'