SPCA of Texas Granted Custody of Mistreated Horses
SPCA of Texas Granted Custody of Mistreated Horses

14 horses are now under the care of the SPCA of Texas

By Julian Esparza

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    The SPCA of Texas was awarded custody of 15 horses who were allegedly cruelly treated at an equine boarding facility in Dallas County.

    The animals were seized from the boarding facility on June 28.

    One horse has been euthanized since it was given to the SPCA.

    Twenty horses total were seized from the property, but it was determined that five of those horses were not cruelly treated and were returned to the owners.

    The horses were discovered living in pens without access to food, water or shelter.

    Many of the horses have various health issues including open wounds, hair loss and cracked hooves.

    Criminal charges are expected to be files in this case.




