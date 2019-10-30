SMU Loses Building Heat and Hot Water due to Steam Leak

Southern Methodist University's main campus lost building heat and hot water around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to the Office of Facilities Planning and Management at SMU, the incident was caused by a large leak in the central plant water line, which feeds the steam boiler.

The leak required all steam to be shut down immediately and left the campus without hot water or heat for several hours.

The Office of Facilities Planning and Management said that technicians are working to repair the leak as soon as possible.

This is the second time this month that SMU has faced problems with steam leaks and shutdowns.

On Thursday, Oct. 10, a buried pipe was excavated and repaired due to a steam leak, which forced steam to be shut down in 14 main campus buildings from Oct. 11 to Oct. 15.

The shutdown only affected the hot water in the buildings, and steam was restored by Wednesday, Oct. 16.