SMU Lands $100M Gift From the Moody Foundation

Southern Methodist University has received a $100 million gift from the Galveston-based Moody Foundation to fund its eighth degree-granting school — the Moody School of Graduate and Advanced Studies.

SMU president R. Gerald Turner called the donation — the largest of any kind in its 104-year history — "a big bang moment" for the university’s graduate programs and research efforts.

"There are very few things that are transformational," Turner said in an interview. "This gift truly is."

