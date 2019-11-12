SMU Lands $100M Gift From the Moody Foundation - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

SMU Lands $100M Gift From the Moody Foundation

‘Transformative’ gift will create a new graduate and research school

By Cheryl Hall - The Dallas Morning News

Published 18 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    SMU Lands $100M Gift From the Moody Foundation
    NBC 5
    SMU Mustangs logo

    Southern Methodist University has received a $100 million gift from the Galveston-based Moody Foundation to fund its eighth degree-granting school — the Moody School of Graduate and Advanced Studies.

    SMU president R. Gerald Turner called the donation — the largest of any kind in its 104-year history — "a big bang moment" for the university’s graduate programs and research efforts.

    "There are very few things that are transformational," Turner said in an interview. "This gift truly is."

    Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

    Which Airlines and Airports Are Delayed the Most?

    [NATL] Which Airlines and Airports Are Delayed the Most?

    Data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics reveal which airlines and airports have had the most delays from January to August, 2019. They also show which carriers and airports have done a great job getting you to your destination on time.

    (Published Monday, Nov. 11, 2019)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices