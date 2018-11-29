SMU Hosts National Summit on Criminal Justice Reform

"Criminal justice reform" is a phrase that gets used a lot these days. But as lawyers, leaders and different stakeholders hash out what that should look like, some experts say rural communities are being left out of the discussion altogether. (Published 2 hours ago)

"Criminal justice reform" is a phrase that gets used a lot these days.

But as lawyers, leaders and different stakeholders hash out what that should look like, some experts say rural communities are being left out of the discussion altogether.

It's why SMU is hosting a national summit this week that will shine a light on the criminal justice challenges small town America faces.

"Our focus has been historically on urban communities, on large cities with big systems, good technology -- lots of things to count and measure and experiment with," said Pamela Metzger, Director of SMU's Deason Criminal Justice Reform Center, which organized the event. "What we're doing unfortunately is leaving behind the country's heartland."

Hang Gliding Mishap Ends With Broken Wrist, Terrifying Video

Chris Gursky said he suffered a broken wrist that required surgery, but was able to walk away with his life. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018)

( Wed Nov 28 05:55:02 PST 2018 Nov. )

Metzger says rural communities, in general, face significant hurdles when it comes to resources and access -- and so too it goes with criminal justice.

If you're trying to rehabilitate someone who has drug problems, for example, treatment programs and centers aren't always readily available in small towns -- and often require trips to facilities that are hours away.

Other towns may have part-time courts that only sit once or twice a month. Therefore, if you get arrested the day after the court has its only sitting, you may be forced to spend days or weeks in jail before you ever see a judge.

"These sound like silly problems to us in a city environment," said Metzger. "But these are the daily crises that people experience in rural communities."

The two-day summit brings together public defenders, prosecutors, law enforcement, probation officers, ex-convicts, policymakers, and academics from across the country to discuss these issues.

"Right now, we want to put all the ideas out there," said Metzger. "We want to get a blueprint for moving forward with innovative, sensible, smart reform. And then we want to reconvene our stakeholders along with other partners and make a decision about what it is we can do."

Party Bomb at Gender Reveal Party Started 2017 Wildfire

A border agent started a massive wildfire in Arizona when a gender-reveal party bomb, packed with explosives, ignited the surrounding brush on fire. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018)

( Tue Nov 27 16:06:40 PST 2018 Nov. )