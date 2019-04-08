Rusted, Broken Gun Found On Frisco Playground

A handgun was discovered buried in wood chips on a playground at Gunstream Elementary in Frisco on Monday, the district says, Monday, April 8, 2019.

A handgun was discovered buried in wood chips on a playground at Gunstream Elementary in Frisco on Monday, the district says.

A district spokesperson said the gun was broken and rusted.

In a letter to parents, Gunstream Principal David Smolka said "the weapon was immediately turned over to the Frisco Police Department and removed from campus."

Parents who let their kids play on the playground said they were surprised to hear of the gun's discovery and hope to learn how it got there.

"For me the fact that it's not operable is irrelevant, it's a gun. It's definitely worth taking a deeper look into," Jacinto Barrerios said.

At this point, it's unclear how the gun got onto the playground.