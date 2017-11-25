A North Texas runner is celebrating a milestone by finishing a hundred mile journey in time for his 100th birthday.

Orville Rogers, also known as the "Running Man", is about to turn 100 years old -- and is celebrating by running around a North Texas lake.

Rogers took up running at the age of fifty and still competes to this day. He holds numerous U.S. World indoor and outdoor track records in his age group.

On Saturday morning, to celebrate the milestone in life, Rogers gathered family and friends to run 100 miles for his birthday.

Each family member ran a varied amount of miles and joined with Orville at the end.

The key to making it to 100, Orville says it's about fitness.

"It contributes to the enjoyment of life and the quality fo life that you're able to achieve," he said. "I would hate to be bed-ridden in my last years not being able to be up and active and enjoying my family and enjoying life."

Rogers plans to compete again in March at the 2018 USATF Masters Indoor Track and Field Championships in Landover, Maryland.