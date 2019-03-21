Go Run With Pups: Dallas Animal Services Launch New Program

Looking for a way to volunteer and exercise all at the same time? Dallas Animal Services is looking for volunteers who can take a shelter dog on a run. (Published 38 minutes ago)

The program is called the Dallas 90 Dog Runners Program. DAS says the program is a win-win: the dogs get exercise and socialization which makes them happier, healthier and more adoptable while you get a run or walk in.

Volunteers can sign up here. The program is still in its early stages but DAS is actively recruiting runners and are still in need of supplies to expand the program.

If you're not ready to run, but still want to help, DAS is asking for supplies to help with the runs, such as harnesses, special leashes, portable water bowls, flashing dog tags, and more. Go here to see the DAS Amazon wishlist of needed supplies.