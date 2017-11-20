Rubik's Cube Speed Champ is Color Blind

Can you solve a Rubik’s Cube? If so, how quickly can you solve it?

Jacob Hillner, of Mansfield, can solve a Rubik’s Cube in less than 40 seconds.

If that information is not impressive enough, you should know that Hillner is an 8th grader.

Even more impressive? Hillner is color blind.

"You can see colors, but like, you get mixed up between them, and you can't really name them,” Hillner said about his condition, which is often misunderstood.

Hillner said his condition forces him to re-sticker the cube with brighter, neon colors “perfectly,” so he does not become confused.

“I usually get mixed up between the orange and green on that [cube], and sometimes the orange and yellow,” Hillner said.

Hillner said his passion for the Rubik’s Cube developed when he found YouTube videos of other speed cube champions.

The 8th-grader is now a member of Texas Speed Cubing and Team USA.

Hillner dreams of becoming an aerospace engineer when he grows up, and said he is hopeful that his cubing hobby — with its emphasis on dedication and problem-solving — will help him moving forward.

