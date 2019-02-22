Two Rowlett squad cars have been struck in almost the same spot on I-30 in the past two weeks. (Published 29 minutes ago)

Rowlett Squad Cars Struck Twice in 2 Weeks on I-30

Rowlett police describe a stretch of I-30 over Lake Ray Hubbard as a "death trap."

In the past two weeks, two Rowlett police cruisers have been crushed by drivers suspected of driving under the influence.

The cruisers were stopped on the I-30 bridge while police investigated accidents.

Rowlett police posted a photo on Facebook of the first cruiser that was struck on February 8. Police said the squad car was plowed into at highway speeds as the officer was blocking traffic on I-30.

Full Prosecutors' Statement Against Jussie Smollett

Prosecutors unveiled the full statement in court on Thursday against "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett, who is accused of fabricating a racist and homophobic attack against himself in a bid for publicity. (Published Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019)

It happened again on February 21 in almost the exact same spot.

Police said a driver swerved into an area that had been blocked off by a Rowlett fire engine. The vehicle struck a Rowlett police SUV which then crashed into a second fire engine. Police released dash camera video of the wreck.

Drivers in both incidents are charged with driving under the influence.

No officers or fire personnel were injured.

"We're fortunate we didn't have an officer killed out there," said Rowlett Police Sgt. Dean Poos.

Friday, Poos said the department made a decision.

Timeline: Jussie Smollett’s Alleged Chicago Attack

Actor Jussie Smollett was arrested and charged with filing a false police report in Chicago after he said he was the victim of a hate crime. (Published Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019)

He said scene commanders working crashes now have the option to shut down the entire I-30 freeway for their own safety, regardless of how serious the accident is.

"That's something that's not taken lightly. When you shut down an interstate, you obviously cause a lot of backup and a lot of problems," Sgt. Poos said.

But with so many lives on the line, he said convenience takes a backseat to safety.

"Their inconvenience is not worth our lives and that may sound trite and everything but that's a fact," he said.

Sgt. Poos said narrow emergency lanes, a 65-mile-per-hour-speed-limit, alcohol and inattention put officers at risk on the bridge.

He reminded drivers to slow down and move over for first responders, like the law requires.

Blaze in Bangladesh's Capital Kills Dozens