Police Search for Suspects Who Threw Rocks Onto Turnpike

Two people were injured in two different cars on Saturday when they were hit by large rocks thrown onto the President George Bush Turnpike in Rowlett. (Published 2 hours ago)

Rowlett Police Ask for Help Finding Suspects Who Threw Rocks Onto President George Bush Turnpike

Police are asking for the public's help to find the suspects who threw large rocks from a train trestle near Main Street in Rowlett onto the President George Bush Turnpike between 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

"It came through here, right in the windshield," Juan Felix said. "It probably would have hit me dead on in the chest if I hadn't noticed it."

Felix said he and his wife were in the car Saturday around 3 p.m. when he saw something falling from above, and then felt the impact of a large rock as it broke through his windshield.

"It hit me in the arm and it just ricocheted into my chest," Felix explained. He still has a large bruise on his left bicep. "It was pretty scary, to be honest with you."

Rowlett Police Search for Rock Throwers



What might have been intended to be a prank, police are investigating as a crime. The suspects face charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

"This was very dangerous," said Lt. David Nabors of the Rowlett Police Department. "Could easily have killed either one of them or seriously injured them."

"I was very lucky," said Taylor Jergensen, who was hit by a rock that crashed through the passenger side of a car. "Hit me dead center, a little bit above the heart."

If you have any information about the suspects, call the Rowlett Police Criminal Investigations Division at 972-412-6220.

