Rowlett Family Receives Surprise Home Makeover

A single mother of three received a Christmas surprise after volunteers redecorated every room of her home.

Christmas is off to a memorable start for a Rowlett family.

Over the past few days, volunteers have given the family's home a complete makeover.

From freshly painted walls, to new blinds and appliances, to redecorated rooms, there wasn't an inch that hadn't been touched by this army of volunteers.

Landon Huie, with 19 Ministries, and Shane Broeske, with Rusty by Design, are behind the home makeover.

It began with a lightbulb moment.

"Our hearts leaped and we knew we had to do something and so we had an idea to do the furniture and then it jumped from there to the painting of the walls, landscaping," Broeske said.

The family's 17-year-old son and two daughters, 13 and 15, who live at the home haven't had a Christmas in five years.

Instead, their mother, a two-time breast cancer survivor buys gifts for other single parents that she said needs them more.

"She's all about bettering people and getting them off the streets, and so that's why we were blown away. Here's a person who's struggling herself, but she's doing everything she can to be a blessing to somebody else," Huie said.

To say the family deserved the break they received is an understatement.

The twist: They had no idea it was coming.

"She doesn't know all the paint, everything that's going on, so she's going to be blown away," Huie said.

After some finishing touches and three days at a hotel, son Adrian, daughters Janiah and Madison, and mom Sonya Leonard came home to see the difference.

"My heart is filled. I'm so excited and I can't describe it, I can't describe it," Leonard said emotionally.

"It's amazing. That's all I could think of," Madison said.