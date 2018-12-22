Perot to Match Red Kettle Donations Through Christmas Eve

Ross Perot Jr. to Match Red Kettle Donations Through Christmas Eve - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Ross Perot Jr. to Match Red Kettle Donations Through Christmas Eve

The North Texas real estate developer will match donations up to $500,000

    North Texas real estate developer Ross Perot, Jr. and his wife Sarah are helping the Salvation Army in a big way this holiday season, announcing Saturday they would match red kettle donations up to $500,000 until Christmas Eve.

    The Perots made the decision after they learned the nonprofit was struggling this year to raise enough money to carry out its usual holiday services and outreach.

    "It's a matching grant, so every dollar raised, my wife and I will match that donation to give them the needed boost to get us into 2019 and take care of the men and women in our community," Perot said."

    The Salvation Army will accept red kettle donations through Christmas Eve.

