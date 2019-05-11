A Tarrant County jury took less than an hour to convict Chad Alan Cappiello on multiple charges for stealing more than $58,000 from six residents through contractor scams.

According to the Tarrant County D.A., Cappiello, 48, will be sentenced to 47 years in prison for his crimes.

Cappiello’s victims, most of which were elderly, would commission Extreme Remodeling to help with their home improvement projects.

Some of these improvements would be something as simple as new windows to complete room overhauls.

Cappiello admitted that his victims would sign contracts and pay half of the down payment and then refused to honor the terms of their agreement.

Tarrant County D.A. confirmed that Cappiello, who also went by Chad Russell, had previous victims in Jasper, Bell and Hopkins Counties.

One victim, Delia Snider from Tyler, testified against Cappiello and stated he had stolen over $21,000 from her family after soliciting the contract to do a handicapped addition to their home to accommodate her elderly parents.

Cappiello was found guilty of theft of property against the elderly, $30,000-$150,000, theft of property and misappropriation of fiduciary funds against the elderly.

"This was a money grab," said prosecutor Nathan Martin. "He didn't earn a thing. He stole it."