Rollover Wreck Leaves One Dead, Another Critically Injured - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Rollover Wreck Leaves One Dead, Another Critically Injured

This was a single-vehicle wreck

By Catherine Park

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 48 minutes ago

    Fatal Rollover on I-35 E

    Fatal Rollover on I-35 E

A woman is dead after a wreck on I-35 E in Dallas.

    A woman is dead after a wreck on I-35 E in Dallas.

    According to police, a vehicle had taken the exit at Royal and went through a guardrail Saturday morning. The car rolled over at least once and ended up hitting a concrete pillar.

    There were two female passengers in the car at the time of the accident. One of the females, 32, died while the other was in critical condition.

    What caused the car to go into the guardrail is unknown at this time. No other vehicles were involved in this wreck.

    Police have not released the identity of the deceased.

