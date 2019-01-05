Rollover Wreck Leaves One Dead, Another Critically Injured

A woman is dead after a wreck on I-35 E in Dallas. (Published 48 minutes ago)

A woman is dead after a wreck on I-35 E in Dallas.

According to police, a vehicle had taken the exit at Royal and went through a guardrail Saturday morning. The car rolled over at least once and ended up hitting a concrete pillar.

There were two female passengers in the car at the time of the accident. One of the females, 32, died while the other was in critical condition.

What caused the car to go into the guardrail is unknown at this time. No other vehicles were involved in this wreck.

Customer, Worker Fight in Florida McDonald's Over a Straw

A witness' video shows a customer attacking an employee at a McDonald's in St. Petersburg, Florida, during an argument about a straw. (Published Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019)

Police have not released the identity of the deceased.