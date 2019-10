A rollover crash on Interstate 35E in Dallas caused major backups Monday morning but the lanes were back open. (Published 5 hours ago)

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

Rollover Crash on I-35E in Dallas

UP NEXT

A rollover crash on Interstate 35E in Dallas caused major backups Monday morning but the lanes were back open.

The crash involved two vehicles, a dark-colored Dodge Challenger and a red pickup truck on southbound I-35E near Regal Row.

Police believe shots were fired prior to this crash.

It's unclear the extent of the injuries. No other information was available.